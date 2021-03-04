Others Keep A Tab On Traditions Established By UP Legislature: Assembly Speaker

Lucknow: Thanking leaders and MLAs for the "peaceful and smooth" Budget Session, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Thursday said legislatures in other states keep a tab on the traditions established by them.

"Parliamentary democracy is an attractive system. While people are struggling for parliamentary democracy in many places around the world, democracy has been here for long. Legislatures in other states keep a tab on the traditions we establish here as Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country," Dixit said in the Assembly before it was adjourned sine die.

Thanking leaders of all parties and the MLAs for the smooth session, he said, "As far as proceedings are concerned, duration alone is not important and the quality of debate and intense discussion of issues should reflect their quality."

He said the proceedings took place in "a very peaceful and smooth manner" during the session. "There were debates between the ruling party and the opposition, but disruption was negligible," Dixit said. The opposition raised its demand, while the parliamentary affairs minister answered to the questions raised, he said.

"Debate and discussion took place on the question of law and order with the opposition placing its facts and the government presenting its statistics. The interest and seriousness in the debates and discussions became a point of attraction. The problems of the farmers were raised with full seriousness. The government and the opposition were serious in redressing the problems of stray animals and that of sugarcane farmers," he said.

The Speaker also made a reference to BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra who was among the last to speak on the Budget.

After 10 pm on Wednesday, Mishra, the BJP MLA from Badlapur constituency in Jaunpur, spoke on the budget.

The Speaker''s office said that a total of 18 bills were passed by the Assembly in the Budget Session, which concluded on Thursday.

The Budget Session commenced on February 18 with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing both the Houses of the state legislature. The Assembly sat for a total of 10 days. —PTI