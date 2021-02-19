Opposition attacks Yogi government over death of Dalit sisters in Unnao

Lucknow: Opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Bhim Army on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after two minor Dalit girls were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Unnao district and a third was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Adityanath has asked the state DGP to monitor the investigation and submit a report at the earliest. He also told authorities to provide free treatment to the girl from the CM's Relief Fund.

Tweeting on the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the UP government. Rahul alleged that Dalits were suppressed under the UP government, which is crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state. "They should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice," he tweeted in Hindi.



Priyanka called it a heart-wrenching incident. In a Facebook post, she said the family should be heard patiently by the authorities and get justice. "Providing immediate medical help to the third victim is very important for investigation and justice," she posted. Citing media reports, she said the victims' family members were detained. "This will hamper in providing justice. What will the government gain by detaining the family? The third girl should be shifted to Delhi for treatment," she said. However, as per local sources, the family of the victims was not detained at any point of time.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Sajan said that the police had become a spectator to crimes against women. "The Unnao police are trying to play down the case. I demand a different panel for the post-mortem of the deceased girls," he said. BSP chief Mayawati also expressed concern over the incident and demanded a high-level probe into it.

