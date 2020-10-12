One Death 121 Fresh Virus Cases In Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Monday as 121 fresh infections took the district's case tally to 15,085, official data showed.

So far, 60 people have died from the infection in the state.

The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,579 from 1,615 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. During the period, 147 more patients got discharged while the number of recoveries in the district so far reached 13,446, seventh highest in the state, according to the data. With the death toll Sunday reaching 60, the mortality rate stood at 0.39 per cent, it stated. The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 89.13 per cent from 88.81 per cent the previous day, according to the statistics. There were 38,815 active cases across UP on Monday while 3,93,908 patients have recovered across the state so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,438, it showed. —PTI