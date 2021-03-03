One Arrested For Stabbing Youth In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a youth to death in Gautam Buddh Nagar. According to Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida, the accused Vipin -- arrested on Tuesday -- stabbed a youth named Deepak as he did not like the victim talking to his sister.

"A youth named Deepak was stabbed by a man in Badalpur police station limits on February 1. He later died at the hospital. Accused Vipin has been arrested. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused did not like the victim talking to his sister, and when the victim kept calling the accused's sister, Vipin stabbed Deepak in front of a restaurant here," said the DCP. Further investigation in the case is underway, he informed. —ANI