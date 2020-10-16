Now Married And Dead Women Availing Widows' Pension In UP

Badaun: More than 106 cases of forgery in widows' scheme have been found in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where married women have been declaring their husbands "dead" to claim the pension of Rs 500.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to the district probation officer (DPO) Santosh Kumar, cases have also been found where the beneficiary remarried but continued to avail widows' pension. "We have stopped the pension of all such women and recovery orders will also be issued in such cases," he said.

Kumar further said that pension was being sent into the accounts of 891 widows who had died but their families had not informed the department.

He said that a strategy was being evolved to ensure that such cases do not happen in future. —IANS