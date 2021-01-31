Notice To RTI Activist For Filing False Complaint

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta Justice Sanjay Mishra has issued show-cause notice to RTI activist, Urvashi Sharma, who had filed a complaint against former state information commissioner (SIC) Arvind Singh Bisht in 2018.

Arvind Singh Bisht, a former journalist, is a relative of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav -- Bisht's daughter Aparna is married to Mulayam's younger son Prateek.

Sharma's security money has also been forfeited as her complaint has been seen as "malicious and frivolous" under section 13 of the Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta Act, 1975.

Sharma had accused Bisht of not hearing cases as per RTI rules and of taking land from the Lucknow Development Authority in violation of rules.

The Lokayukt had issued a notice to LDA for an explanation which submitted that there were no discrepancies found in the matter. The show-cause notice says that based on the replies by LDA and the government, there is no need for any further action in Sharma's complaint and has sought her reply on whether her complaint was made with any malafide intention.

The Lokayukta has now dismissed Sharma's complaint, and has sought explanation on why proceedings under section 13 should not be initiated against her for filing frivolous complaint that "appears to be malicious with a motive to tarnish the image on baseless allegations".

She has been asked to furnish the reply by February 22, 2021. The section under which action has been initiated provides for imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and a fine if found guilty. —IANS