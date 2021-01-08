Noida records 16 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate nears 98.50 pc

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday which pushed the district''s infection tally to 25,100, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district came down to 286 from 335 the previous day, while the recovery rate neared 98.50 per cent, according to the data released by the UP health department.

Sixty-five more patients were discharged the previous day, taking the overall recoveries to 24,723 -- the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stands at 98.49 per cent, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands seventh among the state''s districts in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 11,787 from 11,939 on Wednesday. The overall recoveries reached 5,70,605 and the death toll climbed to 8,454 on Thursday, the data showed. —PTI