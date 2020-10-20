Noida Cyber Cell Probing Haldiram Ransomware Attack

Noida: The Noida Police are investigating a 'ransomware' attack on the servers of popular food chain Haldiram.

In order to release the data, the hackers have reportedly demanded a sum of $750,000. The information included financial and sales details of the company.

The unidentified accused hacked the server of the company based in Sector 62 in Noida using a cyber malware popularly called 'Ransomware Attack', the police said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Sector 58 police station, the cyber attack took place on the intervening night of October 12 and 13 and the company suspects the hackers may have stolen "entire or substantial data".

"It was found that the company's data was being diverted through the cyber attack following which the server connection with other branches was cut off. However, by then substantial data had already been stolen. By 3 a.m., the ransomware had spread via the corporate network. A complaint was then raised with a cyber security company but all sensitive data had already been encrypted by then," the company said in the official complaint.

The hackers left a message on all the affected servers declaring it was a "ransomware attack" and all files, data, applications and systems had been encrypted. They demanded $750,000 to release the data. Based on the complaint, a case was registered with the Sector 58 police station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Noida Police said that they have taken up the investigation and its cyber cell is working on the case. —IANS