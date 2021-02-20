Nitin Gadkari Approves 5 Highway Projects For Andhra, UP

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh,"

The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth Rs 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs 772.70 crores," the office of the Minister tweeted.

He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth Rs 720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth Rs 928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth Rs 300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh. —ANI