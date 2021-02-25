NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Calls On UP CM, Discuss Schemes Being Implemented

Lucknow: NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and discussed the progress of various schemes and programmes including those on nutrition, health, education, rural development, irrigation and agriculture.

A UP government spokesperson said the Chief Minister spoke about the eight aspirational districts in the state that are being integrated with development.

Adityanath also said the state government has got a boost with the implementation of policies in 20 sectors including, entrepreneurship, innovation and 'Make in UP'. The Chief Minister also said that efforts are underway to provide metro rail facilities in different cities of the state. —PTI