NCW Member Stirs Controversy Over Badaun Horror, Gets Slammed

Badaun/New Delhi: A controversy erupted after a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said the 'murder and gang-rape of 50-year-old woman could have been avoided had she not gone out alone in the evening.

The remarks led to some furious reactions from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt.

The controversy erupted on Thursday, when NCW member Chandramukhi Devi said, "I tell women again and again that they should never go out at odd hours under anyone's influence."

"This is a crime that has shamed humanity, but I would also like to say that women should not step out alone at odd hours. I feel if the woman had not stepped out in the evening, or one of her children had accompanied her, the incident would not have happened," Chandramukhi Devi said after meeting the victim's family members in Badaun. The victim, a 50-year-old woman, had gone to the temple on Sunday evening.

Later, on Sunday night, she was dropped outside her home in a critically injured condition by two men. The woman succumbed to the injuries.

According to sources, the victim was a regular visitor to the temple.

Satyanand, the main accused in the Badaun gang-rape and murder case, landed in the police net, late on Thursday night, almost four days after the incident.

His two accomplices in the gory crime were arrested earlier.

Satyanand had come to the village around five years ago and remained mostly aloof. He lived in one of the rooms in the temple complex.

Reacting on the comments, Priyanka Gandhi said, "With such remarks can we ensure the safety and security of women? A member of NCW is holding the victim responsible for such a gruesome incident. The district administration of Badaun is tense about how the truth of this case came out and how the post mortem report was leaked."

She further said that one should also remember that one more rape victim of Muradabad district is fighting for her life. Women will never forgive this government for such an attitude of the administration and the irresponsible statement of the NCW member.

Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state and said, "Can anyone imagine that a gory incident like this can happen inside a temple and the mahant will be the one doing it. I pray to god that this government goes sooner than later."

The Samajwadi Party chief made the remarks in Chitrakoot this morning.

On Thursday, Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, "Respected NCW India chief Rekha Sharma, do you stand by this statement by your representative in context to the Badaun rape case. Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied and at the time she did."

Responding to the veteran actor, NCW chief said in a tweet said, "No I don't.. I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right to move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women." —IANS