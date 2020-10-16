NBW against UP cop in abetment to suicide case

Mahoba: A local court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Manilal Patidar, an IPS officer, in connection with the Indrakant Tripathi murder case.

Special Judge (anti-corruption) court, Harendra Bahadur Singh issued NBW against the absconding and suspended IPS officer Patidar, as well as two dismissed policemen -- inspector Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav.

The court passed the order on Thursday on an application moved by investigating officer Kalu Singh.

All three are facing charges of abetment of suicide of crusher dealer Indrakant Tripathi and are absconding.

Last week, the government had dismissed inspector Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav from service.

Senior police officers in Mahoba said Patidar, Shukla and Yadav are missing since a three-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the case.

Tripathi had posted a video on social media on September 8 saying if anything untoward happened to him, then Patidar be held responsible.

Hours later he was shot in the neck while returning home and the video went viral. Tripathi died on September 13.

Patidar was suspended on September 9, hours after Tripathi's video went viral and was booked for murder later.

The police have failed to trace the three accused.

SP Mahoba, Arun Srivastava said teams have been constituted to trace Patidar, Shukla and Yadav. "We found evidence and arrested two local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt Tiwari. Others would be arrested soon," he added.

—IANS