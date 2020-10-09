Mulayam Yadav Condoles Paswan's Death

Top
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said it was a personal loss for him.

Yadav in a statement said Paswan made a place for himself in alliances and had a tall stature in the country''s politics.

He worked with different prime ministers and fought for reservation of Dalits and backwards, Yadav said and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.

Paswan, 74, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had recently undergone a heart surgery. —ANI

