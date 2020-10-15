Top
Mulayam, wife now stable after testing Covid-19 positive: Family

 The Hawk |  15 Oct 2020 4:18 AM GMT

Lucknow: After testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhana, were now "stable", a family source said on Thursday.

The couple had tested positive on Wednesday.

"Both of them were asymptomatic but have been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram because of the age factor.

"We are in touch with the doctors and both are stable," the source added.

The SP supremo and his wife were recently hospitalized in Lucknow for comorbidities, including hypertension.

—IANS

Updated : 15 Oct 2020 4:18 AM GMT
