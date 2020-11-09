Modi to inaugurate several projects in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects in his constituency, Varanasi, on Monday through the virtual medium.

He will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects.

The total cost of these projects that include those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure is about Rs 614 crore.

The list of 30 projects to be inaugurated includes Sarnath Light and Sound Show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage-related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

During the event, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects, including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with the redevelopment of a park in Beniya Bagh, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join in virtually and the programme will be telecast live from six different places in Varanasi.

—IANS