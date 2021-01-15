Missing Etawah Girls Traced In Mumbai

Etawah: Four girls who went missing from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district earlier this week, have been traced in Mumbai, police said.

"The girls, aged between 13 and 18 years, had left their houses on Monday morning for school and were reported missing since then. Their families had lodged a missing complaint with the police. The girls have been traced in Mumbai and a local police team has left for Mumbai to bring back the girls to Etawah," the police said. Three of the four girls are sisters.

Inspector, Civil Lines police station, Anjan Kumar Singh, said: "The girls claimed that they had left their houses after quarrelling with their parents owing to some domestic issues."

He said that through surveillance, the police managed to track the girls' location in Mumbai.

Singh added said that the girls will be questioned after they are brought back to Etawah. —IANS