Missing Bikru witness tracked

Kanpur: Manu, wife of gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Shashikant Dubey, who had gone missing two days ago, was finally found living at her parents' home in Balolpur village along with her two minor children.

Manu is one of the eye-witnesses of the July 3 ambush in Bikru village in which eight policemen were killed.

Manu's father-in-law, Prem Kumar Pandey, was gunned down by the police, barely three hours after the massacre.

Her husband Shashikant was also arrested and sent to jail.

Police had stated that Prem Kumar Pandey was one of the assailants and Dubey's accomplice. Pandey's house is located a few metres from Dubey's now demolished house.

An audio clip of Manu talking to a woman-purportedly Vikas Dubey's sister-in-law -- about the carnage had gone viral on the social media.

"Manu had gone to her parents' house. We have deployed security personnel outside her parents' house now because she is a witness in the Bikru carnage," SP (Rural) Brijesh Shrivastava said on Thursday.

Sources said that Manu's name is likely to be included by the police in the supplementary charge sheet.

As per the 1,700-page police charge sheet, the information about the raid on gangster Vikas Dubey's house was leaked by local police and women helped in the ambush, allowing the assailants to kill police personnel and escape.

Eight policemen, including a deputy SP and three sub-inspectors, were killed in the ambush.

Police had charged 36 persons in the case. Six of the assailants, including gangster Vikas Dubey, were killed in encounters.

The accused also include four women--- Kshama Agnihotri, Rekha Agnihotri, Shanti Dubey, and a minor wife of Vikas's aide Amar Dubey. Their husbands are also accused in the case.

Manu has not been charged by the police.

—]IANS