Merit Only Criteria For Getting Job In UP: Adityanath

Lucknow: Asserting that merit is the only criteria for getting jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said fairness and transparency in recruitment remains the hallmark of his government, according to a statement.

"There is no scope left for any irregularity in the recruitment process in the state. Even if some corruption is found in the process, the jail is the only destination for the guilty," the CM said during a virtual address during the distribution of appointment letters among newly appointed assistant teachers. The CM also alleged that corruption prevailed in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) during the previous regime when appointments were made "only on the basis of caste and religion", according to the statement.

The CM also claimed of giving jobs to around 3.5 lakh youth.

The CM talked to some of newly appointed assistant teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the regularisation of educational sessions, exams and results on time and exams without copying have been some of the achievements of the present government in the field of secondary and higher education. —PTI