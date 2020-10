Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) honcho Mayawati will address two election meetings in Rohtas and Kaimur in Bihar on October 23.

Polling in both these places will be held on October 28 in the first phase. Her first meeting will be at the Jagjivan Stadium while the second will be at Kaimur.

The BSP has an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party led by Upendra Kushwaha in the Bihar Assembly elections.

—UNI