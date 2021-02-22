Mayawati Terms UP Govt Budget 'Extremely Disappointing'

Lucknow: BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati Monday termed the state government''s budget "extremely disappointing", saying it just has promises for people but nothing to address unemployment.

The Adityanath-led BJP government presented a Rs 5.5-lakh crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly with a target of making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant. With the Assembly election a year away, the budget includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598 crore.

"The BJP government''s budget presented in the UP assembly today, like the central government''s budget, is extremely disappointing to the state, especially in terms of ending the cruelty of unemployment, and creating jobs. Like in the central government''s budget, in the UP budget too, an attempt has been made to make promises and make people have beautiful dreams," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

She alleged that the Adityanath government''s record on fulfilling its promises to the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh has not been "satisfactory" despite the fact the both the state and the Centre have the BJP-ruled dispensations. "This budget is extremely disappointing especially in terms of addressing the problems of the poor, weaker sections and farmers," she said in her second tweet. —PTI