Mayawati Remembers BSP Founder Kanshi Ram On His Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Friday remembered and paid tribute to BSP founder and former MP late Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary. Mayawati said that Kanshi Ram throughout his political career fought for the upliftment of the marginalized sections of the society and followed the path shown by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

She urged her supporters and followers to not be swayed by the false promises and claims of other parties that are being formed to woo the Bahujans away from the BSP, which she claimed is the only party that has always followed the ideals of Dr Ambedkar. "The opposition parties, for their own political gains and profits, use any atrocity committed on the sisters and daughters of this (marginalized) group and do political drama in its name. Hathras and many other incidents are proof of this," Mayawati said.

She further said that there has been no upliftment of the marginalized section of the society under both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Mayawati also said that in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh the people from the oppressed communities should cast their votes keeping the repression by others in mind to ensure the victory of BSP and its allies.

Towards the end of her speech, she also prayed for peace to the soul of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. —ANI