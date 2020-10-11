Mayawati Attacks Cong Govt In Rajasthan Over 'Rise' In Crime Against Dalits, Women

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday lashed out at the Rajasthan government over alleged rise in crime against Dalits and women, saying like in Uttar Pradesh, "jungle-raj" also prevailed in the Congress-ruled state.

She said that instead of looking into the issue, Congress leaders in Rajasthan have maintained silence over it.

"Like UP, in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan too, crimes of every type, especially murder of innocent people, and atrocities on Dalits and women are at peak. In other words, there is no rule of law, but a ''jungle raj''. This is extremely shameful and worrying," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"But instead of tightening the noose on their government, Congress leaders have maintained silence. This indicates that so far the victims with whom they (Congress) have met, is only for vote politics and nothing else. The public should remain alert of such drama. This is the advice of the BSP," she added. —PTI