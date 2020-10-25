Mathura's Banke Bihari temple reopens for devotees

Mathura: Banke Bihari temple in Mathura reopened for devotees on Sunday while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

Devotees offered prayers as soon as the temple reopened today.

The heavy police force has been deployed here to control a large crowd of devotees. After conducting an inspection, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), District Magistrate (DM) gave instructions to officials to improve the system.

The SSP also appealed to the devotees to follow the protocols.

The temple was closed for devotees since March 22. On October 15, on the order of the court of Civil Judge Junior Division, the temple was re-opened for devotees. However, following large crowd at the temple, temple manager Munish Sharma ordered the temple to be closed again from October 19.

