Married Woman, Man Shamed Over Affair In UP's Agra, 3 Held

Agra: Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident where a married woman and a man were publicly humiliated by locals for allegedly having an affair.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where they can be seen wearing a garland of shoes. They were paraded by villagers after blackening their faces. The man's head was also tonsured by villagers. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and book ten persons. The search is underway to nab other accused. "We took cognizance of the matter and booked 10 persons. Three of them have been arrested till now. The rest will soon be arrested," said Mahesh Kumar, Circle Officer, Acchnera police station. "The woman is now living with the person who is claimed to be her husband. Most of the accused are family members of the woman, only a few of them were from outside the family," he said. —ANI