Man Shoots Self While Taking Selfie With Gun In Noida

Noida: A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally while taking a selfie with a pistol in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

The man was accompanied by a friend in a car and the duo was on their way to a wedding function when the incident took place at around 3 pm, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Maavi and his friend Nakul Sharma, who is the eye-witness in the case, has been detained by the police.

"According to Nakul''s statement, they were both in a car when Saurabh pulled out a pistol, put it on his head and tried to take a selfie but accidentally shot himself," Chander said.

Maavi was taken to a nearby private hospital but did not survive, according to the officer.

The police said Sharma has been taken into custody and a probe is being conducted after a case was lodged at the Bisrakh Police Station.

There was no information yet on the pistol and its ownership. —PTI