Man kills boy on being quarantined on dad's complaint

Bahraich: A man, who had been quarantined following a complaint by a Dalit neighbour, abducted and killed the 12-year-old son of the complainant.

The accused migrant labourer Kaleem, has been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "The accused migrant labourer, Kaleem, was arrested on Monday after a brief encounter. Five people, including three women from the accused's family, have also been arrested."

According to reports, Ved, is the son of former village head Aarti Devi and Onkar. He was studying in Class 5.

On October 29, he had gone for tuition classes and did not return home till late in the night. His family members informed the police.

The boy was later murdered and his body was thrown into the canal. After killing the boy, Kaleem called the victim's family and demanded Rs 30 lakh.

Two days later, on October 31, the boy's body was found in the Saryu canal in Shravasti district.

Police said Kaleem had hidden Ved at his relative Rabia's home in Shravasti district.

On Friday, Kaleem's parents Hasan and Ayesha were arrested while on Saturday, his relatives Rabia, Israr Khan and Tahira were held. Kaleem was later held following an encounter in which he was injured.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol, ammunition, the victim's cycle and school books.

The ASP said Kaleem admitted during interrogation that he felt insulted after he was quarantined on the complaint of Omkar when he returned from Mumbai.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made in the village in view of the matter being communally sensitive.

