Bulandshahr: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district sentenced a man to 20 years in jail on Wednesday for raping a 5-year-old girl.

The additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused.

Sanjeev had raped the girl in Agota area, following which he was arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

—IANS