Man beheads wife, walks into police station with severed head

Banda: In a horrifying incident, a man severed his wife's head after he suspected her of having an affair with a neighbour.

The incident took place on Friday in Netanagar locality in Banda district. He then surrendered before the police along with the severed head.

According to police, Chinnar Yadav had a quarrel with his wife Vimla earlier in the day.

In a fit of rage, Yadav chopped her head off with a sharp-edged weapon and carried it to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered.

Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said: "Police have arrested Yadav and recovered the weapon used for the murder. The body of the victim has been sent for post mortem."

--IANS