Man Accused Of Rape Kills Self In UP

Banda: A 50-year-old man, out on bail in a rape case, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

A local court was likely to pronounce its verdict in the rape case on Thursday, the police said.

Family members of Jugal Kishore Gupta (50) found his body hanging from the ceiling of his room Thursday morning. His son told the police that his father was upset with the case registered in 2017.

Gupta was released from jail on bail a year ago.

The police said they are probing the matter and have sent the body post-mortem. —PTI