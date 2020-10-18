Major Blast In Agra, 3 Dead

Top
 The Hawk |  18 Oct 2020 3:41 PM GMT

Agra: A huge blast in a godown full of stockpiles of firecrackers killed three unidentified persons and injured half a dozen people in Agra.

The number of casualties could go up after the debris is cleared, police said. The whole area was enveloped in a cloud of smoke and stink. The explosion was heard even two kilometres away.

All three succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Shah Ganj police station officials said the blast took place in New Azam Pada godown, near Sunflower School, close to the Prithvi Nath police chowki.

Locals said illegal stocking of firecrackers was going on in the godown for the past several days. Anticipating Diwali sales several godowns in the city have begun stocking a wide range of crackers.

The godown allegedly belongs to a local businessman Chaman Mansuri, people living nearby told the police. Senior police officials had reached the site of the blast along with fire brigade personnel to douse the fire. —IANS

Updated : 18 Oct 2020 3:41 PM GMT
