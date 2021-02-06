Mahoba: Two killed in road accident

Mahoba: Two motorcycle-borne men were killed when they were hit by a car, police said here on Saturday.

Charkhari police station SHO Laakhan Singh said the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Friday at the Panchampura trisection.

A speeding car hit the motorcycle on which the victims were travelling.

Both were taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the SHO said.

The deceased have been identified as Chetram Kushwaha (25) and Biru Khangaar (23), he said, adding that the accused fled after the incident.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

