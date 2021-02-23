Lohia Trust to get its own office in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Lohia Trust will now buy land and build its own office in Lucknow.

Trust secretary Shivpal Yadav said on Tuesday that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held on Monday evening under the chairmanship of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Lohia Trust was earlier housed in a government bungalow adjacent to the Samajwadi Party office on Vikramaditya Marg.

The office was vacated in September 2019 on Supreme Court's directives under which the former Chief Ministers, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh, were also asked to vacate their government bungalows.

"We will soon buy land and build an office for Lohia Trust where literature and other material related to the progressive socialist movement will be made available. Students working on these subjects will be felicitated with Lohia awards," he said.

He said that the ideology of Lohia was even more relevant today when farmers were facing hardships and the common man was in distress.

