Locals set police vehicle on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Locals pelted stones and set a police vehicle on fire after a man was shot dead at Asalpur village in Chiraiyakot area of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday night, police said.

"The man was shot dead when he was jogging. Two witnesses are being questioned," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Ghule said.

The situation is under control now, Ghule said adding that an investigation will be initiated.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed at the site to maintain law and order. (ANI)