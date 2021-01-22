Liquor-Smuggling Bid To Bihar In Ambulance Foiled

Ballia: Two persons were arrested in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle liquor into Bihar in an ambulance, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the ambulance was intercepted in Haldi area of Ballia district and it was going to bordering Bihar, where there is a prohibition on alcohol, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

A large quantity of foreign liquor of different brands was recovered from the vehicle. The two arrested are Dharmendra and Pintu, both residents of Patna''s Danapur area, Tada said. —PTI