Leopard carcass found in UP district

Baghpat (UP): The carcass of leopard has been found near railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Officials suspect that the leopard was hit by a train. This is the third leopard death in the region in a month's time.

Kalyan Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baghpat, said: "The leopard was hit by a train on Delhi-Saharanpur rail track. The carcass was found on Sunday, close to Lohda underpass. It has been sent for a post-mortem to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly."

Earlier, a leopard was found dead with a wound on the head in Binoli region but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

According to officials, leopards often take refuge amid long cane stalks, especially during breeding season. However, cane harvesting exposes these big cats and they tend to venture towards human habitation, raising the chances of man-animal conflict.

