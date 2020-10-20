Top
Labour Contractor Shot Dead In UP's Ghazipur

 The Hawk |  20 Oct 2020 3:23 PM GMT

Ghazipur: A 48-year-old labour contractor was shot dead and two other injured in an attack in Uttar Pradeshâ€™s Ghazipur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Bogana village under the Mardah police station area on Monday evening. Anil Singh, who worked as a labour contractor in Mumbai, was sitting outside his home when motorbike-borne assailants shot him dead, police said.

His nephew Rajkumar Singh and a passer-by, Harikesh Ram, also suffered injuries, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said villagers heard four gunshots. An FIR has been filed against four people, two of which have been named in the complaint. The ASP said the body has been sent for a post-mortem while the injured admitted to a hospital. The cause of the crime is not immediately known, he added. —PTI

Updated : 20 Oct 2020 3:23 PM GMT
