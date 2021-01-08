Krishna Janmabhoomi issue: Idgah panel files plea in court

Mathura: The Management Trust Committee of Shahi Idgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has moved an application in the district court, objecting to the admission of an appeal filed against the dismissal of a civil suit seeking ownership of 13.37-acre land near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque.

The suit, filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri and five others on Thursday, claims that the mosque is exactly where Lord Krishna was born and they have sought the ownership of the entire 13.37-acre land.

It also sought cancellation of a compromise decree between the governing body of the temple complex and the management trust of the mosque in 1968.

In its plea, the committee stated that the appeal was non-maintainable. After hearing both the parties, the court has fixed the next hearing on January 11, district government counsel Shivram Singh said.

Three suits have been filed in the case. While, two pleas were filed, one each by a priests' body and a social organisation, pleading that the sensitivity of the matter needs to be understood since the issue can disrupt the "communal harmony of Mathura town", the third plea was filed by one lesser-known organisation called the Hindu Army, seeking removal of the mosque.

—IANS