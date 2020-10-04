Kanpur girl killed by uncles over property dispute

Kanpur: A 15-yearr-old girl was murdered allegedly by her 2 uncles over a property dispute on Saturday in Gaholia.

"The girl's father registered a complaint against his 2 brothers, alleging they had a property dispute. An FIR has been registered and the accused were nabbed," Keshav Kumar Choudhary, Sub Inspector (SB) Kanpur police said.

"The girl went missing on September 26 and a complaint was filed the next day. The accused have been put in jail and further probe is underway," he added.

The complainant had been threatened by his brothers over the property dispute previously, Choudhary added.

—ANI