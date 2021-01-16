Kailash Hospital In Noida Ready For Vaccination Drive

Noida: Preparations are in place at Gautam Buddha Nagar's Kailash Hospital, where 100 people will get the Covid vaccines, including former Minister of State Mahesh Sharma, who is also the owner of the group of hospitals.

"I'm not getting the Covid vaccine as an MO or public representative but as a doctor," said Sharma, the Lok Sabha MP from the district.

"I'm in this profession for last 35 years and we should hail the work of our scientists who prepared the two vaccines," Sharma said, adding, "We should also salute the leadership of our Prime Minister and the Covid warriors of our country in last 352 days who have worked to combat the Covid pandemic."

Senior administrator, S.N. Dubey, who is looking after the preparations of the Covid vaccine at the hospital, told IANS: "We have made full arrangements for the people coming for vaccine today." Explaining the arrangements, Dubey said that there are seven counters for vaccines and three observation room for the people participating in the vaccine drive.

Each observation room has 25 chairs and one bed with a monitor system. He also said that the seven counters have been made keeping in view the standard operating procedure of social distancing and proper sanitisation was being done. —IANS