JP Nadda To Visit Lucknow Between January 21-22: Sources

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National resident Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to visit Lucknow between January 21-22, party sources revealed on Monday. The source stated, "BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh between January 21-22 to hold discussions with state leadership on state organisation and government."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. On January 15, on her 65th birthday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced that her party will not forge any alliance for the upcoming state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. —ANI