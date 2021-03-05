Indian National Killed In Firing By Nepal Police: Pilibhit SP

Pilibhit: An Indian national has been killed in firing by Nepal Police after three youths, who had gone to the country on a tour, got in a scuffle with the forces, informed Jai Prakash Yadav, Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit which borders the country in Uttar Pradesh. While one of the three died in police firing, one of them fled to the Indian side, however the remaining one is still missing, Yadav told ANI while detailing the incident. Police is trying to ascertain the facts of the incident by trying to contact the man who returned to India, Yadav added. —ANI