Independent, Supported By SP, Enters Fray For Rajya Sabha

Lucknow: Prakash Bajaj, a well-known trader from Varanasi, has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate, supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Bajaj filed his nomination minutes before the nomination cess was closed.

With his filing the nomination, there are now 11 candidates for 10 seats - eight from BJP, one each from SP and BSP and one Independent -- which means that polling will now be held unless one candidate withdraws from the fray.

While Samajwadi Party leaders remained tight-lipped on the development, they said that they would use 'our arithmetic' to ensure the success of Prakash Bajaj for the tenth seat. —IANS