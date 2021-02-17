Top
IFFCO Contributes Rs 2.51 Cr For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

 The Hawk |  17 Feb 2021 4:45 PM GMT

New Delhi: Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 2.51 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

A cheque of Rs 2.51 crore was handed over to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), part of the RSS-led ideological family.

"This contribution has been made by IFFCO family in good faith," IFFCO said in a statement.

IFFCO Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai handed over the cheque in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body in charge of Ram Temple construction.

Separately, IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi donated personally Rs 1.51 lakh for the temple construction.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has mandated the VHP to collect funds for the temple''s construction. The nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off last month. —PTI

