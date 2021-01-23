Hunt For New UP Dists' Names With I, N. O, Q, T, W, X, Y, Z

New Delhi (The Hawk): Intense hunt in UP, the country, Sanskrit, Maithili, Khar Bolee etc have begun for to-be new 25-odd districts' names starting with I, N, O, Q, T, W, X, Y, Z so that the entire state of UP in its districts becomes alphabetically complete which according to internationally proven, fully tested calculators, Kalnirmay are most essential for the state's overall/individual/combined benefits for the future generations in the state and that is uppermost priority for the state, come what may, confide those in know of the matter.

New names that are being considered/analysed are : Ishaan (Lord Shiva), Ishan (Sun, Shiva), Ishana (Lord Vishnu), Ishat (Superior Happiness), Nandish (Lord Shiva Nandishwar), Nilesh (Lord Krishna Moon), Nanak (First Sikh Guru), Naresh (Lord of Man), Obalesh (Lord Shiva), Ojas (Brilliance), Ojayit (Courageous), Omesh (Lord of OM), Quantran (name of son of Lord Sun), Taksa (Son of Bharata), Taksh (God Ganesh, Strong),

Waran (Given), Wishu (Symbol of Love), Wedansh (King), Wridhish (Lord Ganesh), Xiti (Beautiful), Xoti (Small), Yajat (Lord Shiva), Yamahil (Lord Vishnu), Yamajit (Lord Shiva), Yamha (Dove), Zubangi (All Rounder), Zafirah (Victorious), Zulaita (Dominant), Zena Hospitable (Woman)…etc,etc. Mostly, the names considered are Sanskrit, Hinduistic.

PMO in Delhi already has cleared the names after conceding that they are "fully secular" in context of India that is Bharat for all, by all.

Pradhan Mantri himself is said to be extremely enthusiastic with new districts coming up in UP and subsequently UP looking 'good' + equal everywhere from Ghaziabad to Sonowli Border. Chief Minister Adityanath himself is personally keeping constant tab on the new districts of UP and chalking out new administrative tactics to make UP administered smoothly, without any ado of any kind.