Hindu Jagran Manch activist critical after knife attack in UP

Bulandshahr: A Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activist was injured in an alleged knife attack by a city council member and two others in the district.

The HJM member, Rahul, was returning from the market on Saturday when he met the Kakod city council member, Nafees, and his two friends near a private bank.

They had an argument over some issues which led to the violent attack.

The incident took place late on Saturday night and after Rahul's condition worsened, he was moved to the Kailash Hospital in Noida.

Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Srivastava visited the area to take stock of the situation and said that Nafees and two unidentified people have been booked on the basis of a complaint by Rahul's family members.

Nafees has been arrested while two others are absconding.

Angry over the incident, the Hindu Jagran Manch members and businessmen in the area gheraoed the local police station on Sunday, demanding action.

The armed police force and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure there is no flare-up of tension.

—IANS