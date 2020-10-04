Hathras's Bulgarhi village turned into fortress to prevent unrest

New Delhi Weeks after the horrific incident occurred in Bulgarhi village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, the village has been turned into a fortress in order to maintain peace and harmony.

The small village is being guarded by the Uttar Pradesh police. Constables have been deployed in each lane of the village to prevent any untoward incident.

One of the police personnel who was deployed at the spot told IANS on condition of anonymity, "More than 60 police personnel have been deployed to guard the village in order to prevent any unrest."

During the night, the entry and exit points of the village, which are located about two and a half kilometers away from the main village, have been barricaded to regulate the entry.

A nationwide outrage occurred soon after a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped by four "upper caste" men earlier this month died at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi last Tuesday.

She was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after she was left partially paralysed before being shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday evening suspended Hathras superintendent of police (SP), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station inspector and some other officials over the gangrape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman.

--IANS