Hathras Horror: Congress to hold national 'satyagraha' against Yogi govt on Oct 5

New Delhi: The Congress will hold a 'satyagraha' across the country on October 5 to protest the alleged high-handedness shown by Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government towards top Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as they were proceeding on Thursday to Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape and murder victim.

General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, in a circular to all state and district units, asked them to protest against the UP government, and all senior leaders of a particular district including MP, MLAs and ex-public representatives have been asked to lead the satyagraha.

The party has asked the leaders at the state and district level to outline the programme and send it to the Congress headquarters at the earliest.

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel allegedly pushed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to the ground near the Yamuna Expressway and detained him along with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, as they were walking towards Hathras to meet the affected family after their vehicles were stopped.

However, they were soon released and sent back to Delhi by the state police.

Rahul Gandhi had told the media: "Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking."

Priyanka Gandhi, who participated in a prayer meeting at the capital's Valmiki Mandir on Friday, tweeted: "@myogiadityanath RESIGN. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister of UP.

—IANS