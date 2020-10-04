Hathras case: SIT at Bulghari again, to probe alongside CBI

Bulghari: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old in Hathras, on Sunday reached the Bulghari village to meet the family members of the victim.

This is the second visit of the Special Investigation Team, headed by Under Secretary (Home), Bhagwan Swaroop, and consisting two IPS rank officers, since Saturday after a CBI probe was ordered.

SIT members said their probe would continue in parallel with that of the CBI's.

The SIT has to submit its report within seven days. Four days have already past.

Following nationwide outrage over the Dalit teen's alleged rape by four "upper caste" men on September 14, and her death at the Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi last Tuesday, the probe were ordered.

The victim partially paralysed apparently after being dragged on a field by the neck with her 'dupatta' was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University. Almost 10 days later she had the strength to relate her ordeal to the police. Her condition deteriorated on September 28 and she was shifted to Safdarjung hospital, where she died the next day.

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 2, evening suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Station Inspector and some other officials over the way her last rites were performed in the dead of the night.

