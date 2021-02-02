Top
Gorakhpur boy unfurls national flag at Africa's highest mountain

 The Hawk |  2 Feb 2021 5:30 AM GMT

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Mountaineer Nitish Singh from Gorakhpur unfurled the national flag at Mount Kilimanjaro peak, the highest mountain in the African continent.

He scaled a height of 5,895 meters above sea level and unfurled the Indian tricolor flag at the mountain on January 26. "People have supported me to overcome difficulties. Now I aim to scale the top seven highest peaks of the world," he said.

"I have also raised a flag for the transgender community for supporting me in my journey," he added.

He said that it took him three days to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. (ANI)

