Girl Run Over By Truck In UP's Ballia

Ballia: A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday after being run over by a truck in Uttar Pradesh''s Ballia district, police said.

The accident took place in Silhata village, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the girl, Archana Yadav, was a student of class 10.

He added that police have impounded the truck and efforts are on to arrest the driver.

The Additional SP said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Local residents blocked the Rasra-Kasimabad highway for around two hours in protest against the accident.

The blockade was later called off following assurance by police officials. —PTI